The pecking order for remaining 8 teams in the College Football Playoff

As the College Football Playoff heats up, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the eight teams left standing.

Every matchup feels like it could swing the national championship race, and there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to ranking these contenders.

Here’s how they stack up heading into the next round:

8. Boise State Broncos

Boise State may be the underdog in this playoff lineup, but don’t sleep on their resilience. The Broncos boast a stellar rushing attack, averaging 250 yards per game. Ashton Jeanty leads the charge, and while they don’t have the star power of some Power Five programs, their ability to avoid turnovers gives them a fighting chance against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. Still, competing against bigger programs will be a tough hill to climb.

7. Arizona State Sun Devils

What a story this team has been. Arizona State went from being predicted to finish last in the Big 12 to winning the conference and landing in the Peach Bowl. Cam Skattebo has been electric, and Kenny Dillingham’s “why not us” mentality is infectious. That said, Texas presents a massive hurdle, and oddsmakers aren’t exactly feeling generous, labeling the Sun Devils as two-touchdown underdogs.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is no stranger to big stages, and they’re riding an 11-game winning streak into the Sugar Bowl. Defensively, they’re a nightmare for opponents, with a knack for forcing turnovers and locking down third downs. Facing Georgia in SEC territory, though, is no small task. The Bulldogs’ defense could turn this into a grind, and the Irish will need every bit of magic to keep their title hopes alive.

5. Texas Longhorns

Texas has been one of the most dynamic teams offensively, as they showed in their win over Clemson. But their defense has been hit-or-miss, which could be a problem against Arizona State’s playmakers. They’ll need to clean things up quickly to prove they belong in the championship conversation. If they can stay balanced, the Longhorns have the firepower to go far.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State’s defense is their calling card, and they showed why with a commanding win over SMU. Two pick-sixes in the first half set the tone, but the offense had its struggles. They’ll need to bring their A-game against Boise State, especially with Jeanty on the other side. James Franklin’s team is built for these moments, but they’ll have to prove they can play a complete game.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs find themselves in an unfamiliar position without their starting quarterback, Carson Beck. Enter Gunner Stockton, who impressed in the SEC title game. Georgia’s defense is still a force to be reckoned with, and that alone keeps them among the favorites. Facing Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl will test whether Stockton can handle the pressure of postseason football.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State bounced back in a big way after their Michigan loss, looking sharp in their playoff opener. Will Howard has been a revelation at quarterback, leading the Buckeyes to a dominant win over Tennessee. With one of the most talented rosters in the playoff, Ohio State has the tools to compete with anyone, including Oregon in their Rose Bowl rematch.

1. Oregon Ducks

Oregon sits atop the rankings for good reason. They’re the only unbeaten team left and have been exceptional on both sides of the ball. Their earlier win over Ohio State adds an extra layer of confidence as they prepare for a Rose Bowl showdown. With a balanced attack and a stifling defense, the Ducks have everything they need to make a run at the title.

