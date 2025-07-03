Ranking the Top 5 Returning Defensive Players in the Big Ten for 2025

While plenty of stars from the Big Ten are off to the NFL, a strong crop of elite defenders returns to the conference. With just a few programs dominating representation, this list ranks the top five defensive players returning to the Big Ten, based on production, versatility and overall impact. Given the size and depth of the conference, let's start the list with a few honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions

Theran Johnson (DB, Oregon)

After three seasons at Northwestern, Theran Johnson is staying in the Big Ten with Oregon after posting 53 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and 2 interceptions last season. His 10 passes defended is the most among returning Big Ten defensive backs and is ready to replace former Oregon star Jabbar Muhammad, the league-leader in pass breakups in 2024. Johnson’s most electric play was an 85-yard pick six against Iowa, and he hopes to rack more interceptions as a redshirt-senior on an already stacked Duck defense.

Aiden Fisher (LB, Indiana)

Just like wide receiver Elijah Sarratt on the offensive side, Aiden Fisher made the jump from James Madison to Indiana—and wasted no time producing on a bigger stage. In his first season at the Power Four level, Fisher recorded a whopping 118 total tackles, ranking third in the conference and first among all returning defenders. He logged five games with double-digit tackles and another four games with exactly nine, expecting to deliver more consistency in his senior stint this fall.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (DE, Penn State)

Dani Dennis-Sutton enters his senior season with intentions of becoming thenext great Nittany Lion edge rusher. In 2024, he totaled 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles, tying for sixth in the Big Ten in sacks—alongside 2025 NFL third-round draft picks Jordan Burch and Josaiah Stewart. With Micah Parsons, Chop Robinson, and Abdul Carter setting the standard before him, Dennis-Sutton is next in line to uphold Penn State’s reputation for elite front-seven talent.

Top 5 Defensive Players in the Big Ten for 2025

5. Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

On a defense loaded with NFL talent, Sonny Styles was one of the few standouts who didn’t bolt for the pros and returns this fall as a leader for the defending national champions. In his junior campaign, Styles posted 100 total tackles, six sacks and five pass deflections, showcasing an impressive blend of pressure and coverage ability. Styles is one of only three returning Big Ten linebackers to surpass the 100-tackle mark in 2024 and will carry the defense as eight of Ohio State’s top 10 tacklers from last season are now in the NFL.

4. Matayo Uiagalelei (DE, Oregon)

Matayo Uiagalelei made his mark in 2024 with a breakout sophomore campaign, racking up 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His sack total ranked third in the Big Ten, trailing only 2025 NFL draft picks Abdul Carter and JT Tuimoloau. Uiagalelei recorded at least one sack in all but four games, and his lone interception on the year sealed a gritty 16-13 road win over Wisconsin in the final two minutes. The rising junior returns in 2025 as one of the premier pass rushers in the conference.

3. Koi Perich (DB, Minnesota)

As a true freshman in 2024, Koi Perich burst onto the scene on both defense and special teams. He led the conference with five interceptions, adding 46 total tackles, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble, while proving to be a game-clinching closer with crucial picks in back-to-back wins over USC and UCLA. Perich also made history on special teams, becoming the first FBS freshman since 1976 to record 100+ punt return yards, 100+ kick return yards, and five picks in a single season. The rising sophomore is a rising national star who could soon be a household name.

2. Dillon Thieneman (DB, Oregon)

One of the most consistent tacklers in college football over the past two seasons, Dillon Thieneman, brings his skillset to the Oregon Ducks after transferring from Purdue. In 2024, he totaled 104 tackles, six pass deflections, and a sack, building on a standout freshman campaign where he led the Big Ten with six interceptions. Thieneman’s 70 solo tackles last fall were the most among any defender returning to the Big Ten this season, and he tallied eight or more tackles in all but two games. Watch for head coach Dan Lanning to experiment with Thieneman's versatility in his debut season in Eugene.

1. Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)

While his stat line may not pop off the page, Caleb Downs is widely regarded as one of the most complete and gifted defensive players in college football. In his first season at Ohio State, he totaled 81 tackles, six pass breakups, and two interceptions, while housing a 79-yard punt return against Indiana and clinching a spot in the national title game with a game-sealing interception over Texas in the CFP semifinal. After coming one game short of a title at Alabama in 2023, Downs was a key piece to the Buckeyes delivering a championship to Columbus. And as the heart of the defense, he is arguably the top defensive player in the country, not just the conference, heading into 2025.

