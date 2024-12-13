Ranking the top seven players of the Rich Rodriguez-West Virginia era
Rich Rodriguez is a hot topic of conversation right now surrounding the head coaching position for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Rodriguez coached the Mountaineers from 2001-2007 with double digit win seasons in his final three. Rodriguez brought the program to heights it had not seen ever before.
Despite a shorter tenure than the most legendary coach of all-time, Don Nehlen who coached the club from 1980-2000, Nehlen only amassed two double digit win seasons during his 21 years at the helm. Rodriguez accomplished even more in only seven years.
Rodriguez’s overall winning percentage during his time with the Mountaineers was 69.8%, but bolted upward to 86% over his final three years before ultimately departing for the head coaching position with the Michigan Wolverines.
The seven best players to play for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia
7. Pat McAfee (K, 2005-2008)
Known mostly today for hosting the Pat McAfee Show as well as being an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, McAfee’s time with the Mountaineers as a kicking specialist is paralleled by few to this day nationally. Uniquely, McAfee not only punted, but was in charge of kickoffs and field goal kicking as well.
McAfee would make 210 of his 212 extra points during his four years in Morgantown, as well as 85% of his field goals during his senior season. He would average 43.7 yards per punt his final three years where he was used in the role. His versatility propelled him to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round.
6. Chris Henry (WR, 2003-2004)
Henry was only in Morgantown for two seasons, but caught 22 touchdowns through the air during that period for 1,878 yards. He ranks fifth all-time in the Big East in career receiving touchdowns. His talent propelled him to be able to leave school early, where he was taken in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
5. Avon Cobourne (RB, 1999-2002)
Cobourne played his first two seasons under Nehlen, but under Rodriguez in 2001 and 2002, which would be his two more productive years. In his final two seasons in Morgantown, Cobourne would rush for over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Cobourne was a true bell cow for Rodriguez helping him lay the foundation for players to come after him as he would lead the Big East in rush attempts in his final two seasons. He also ranks seventh all-time in the Big East in touchdowns with 43.
4. Dan Mozes (OL, 2002-2006)
The 2006 Consensus All-American and Rimington trophy winner was one of the best offensive linemen in the country that year, and one of the best all-time for the Mountaineers.
Mozes led the way for a Mountaineer team that recorded over 3,600 rushing yards. He anchored an offensive line that only allowed 1.17 sacks per game. Mozes would give up non all year.
3. Owen Schmitt (FB, 2005-2007)
The story goes that Schmitt had to go door-to-door according to a podcast episode Schmitt did with 3Guys. That led to Schmitt getting an opportunity with the Mountaineers where they used him at fullback for three seasons.
Not only was Schmitt an elite blocker, but he was great running the ball and as a pass catcher as well. Schmitt would rush for over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a fullback during his three seasons in Morgantown. He would add another 32 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns receiving as well.
He would be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
2. Steve Salton (RB, 2005-2007)
You could tell by watching him that running back Steve Slaton was NFL material from the start for the Mountaineers. Arriving as a freshman in 2005, Slaton took to it right away scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground and rushing for over 1,000 yards.
Slaton’s best season would be his sophomore campaign where he would rush for 1,744 yards and 16 touchdowns, while catching 27 passes through the air for another 360 yards. That season, Slaton would amass over 2,000 total yards from scrimmage for the Mountaineers.
He was named 2006 Consensus All-America and would go on to be drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
1. Pat White (QB, 2005-2008)
White played under Rodriguez for his first three seasons, being named the permanent started in his sophomore and junior seasons under Rodriguez. During his four-year career, White would throw for 6,049 yards and 56 touchdowns, while rushing for another 4,480 and 47 touchdowns.
White finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy race in 2007 and seventh in 2008. He would receive first-team All-Big East honors his final three seasons in Morgantown. White was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
White and Major Harris are thought by many to be the two best quarterbacks to ever take the field for the Mountaineers.
More West Virginia Football greats
While names like Amos Zereoue, Bruce Irvin, and Major Harris may also come to mind, they were before the Rich Rodriguez era under the legendary Don Nehlen.
Regardless of the era, names like these are sorely missed as the Mountaineers have fallen on difficult times since Rodriguez’s exit in 2007. That tide however could be turning if Rodriguez is selected by athletic director Wren Baker to return as head coach for the 2025 season. If he does, talent like the names above could become commonplace in Morgantown once more.