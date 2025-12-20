Revenge in Norman has never felt better for this Alabama team

Since the SEC Championship game debacle took place, it has been a wild ride for this Alabama team, from barely making the playoff, the Kalen DeBoer to Michigan talk, to overcoming a 17-point deficit on the road against an Oklahoma team that had their stadium rocking. Simply put, revenge in Norman has never felt better.

Despite this team getting down early and it looking grim, there was a definite feel from the team that things got bad quickly against Georgia. In a big spot on fourth down deep in the Sooner's territory, freshman Lotzeir Brooks came up big and then scored right after changing the momentum.

The Lotty Drive



That took some stones.



Lotzeir Brooks with his first TD reception for the year. A good time for it.



pic.twitter.com/TxozF01qEe — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) December 20, 2025

Zabien Brown again showed how quickly he can put a game away in a revenge spot with a huge pick-six that put Alabama up 24-17. Sure, Oklahoma still had some fight in the second half, but that play completely changed the feeling around the game.

Looking online, fans were very upset with how Kane Wommack's defense started the game, and they again made the necessary adjustments, getting after John Mateer and not letting the OU go up and down the field at will like in the first quarter. It was good to see Ty Simpson get some time in big moments, showing that he is still a decent quarterback and hasn't regressed as much as people think he has.

The difference in the game was Alabama made all the clutch plays when it mattered the most, and it was highlighted by Germie Bernard and arguably the best catch of the college football season. Of course, it would have been great to have been able to ice the game away with the running game, but there were signs of life, and Daniel Hill continues to show signs of greatness. It's hard not to love the way he runs the ball, and he should end up having a very special career in Tuscaloosa.

Now it is onto the Rose Bowl, where Alabama would love to right the last outing this time against another Big Ten foe in Indiana. There will be plenty of time to break that down and for this team to get ready for the Hoosiers, but for tonight, let's all enjoy a playoff win as it has been a while based on the Bama standard.