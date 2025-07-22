Rhett Lashlee champions the ACC’s place among College Football’s elite

Over the past few years, College Football's perception has been molded, making everyone believe that the SEC and the Big Ten are far above the rest of the Country. The SEC and Big Ten have dominated, winning the last 6 National Championships dating back to Clemson's win over Alabama but, the ACC hasn't been far behind by any means as Clemson and Florida State put together solid years in those stretches.

Instead as the SEC and Big Ten raided the high profile teams from the Pac 12 and Big 12 while the ACC took smaller profile programs which has made the Big Ten and SEC look like super conferences. This perception has hurt the ACC and the Big 12 in College Football Playoff conversations as the talks have been around formats that give the SEC and Big Ten more bids than the other Power 4's.

At the ACC Kickoff 2025 media event, Rhett Lashlee used his time on stage to shine a light on the ACC and how the Conference belongs right there in the Conversation with the "Power 2".

"When it comes to our league there’s only been 3 leagues to win a National Championship, that have those teams in their league right now, since 1990. All the teams that have won a National Championship since 1990 are either in the ACC, the SEC, or the Big Ten. In the last 15 years, we’re tied for the 2nd most championships with 3 with the Big Ten. I don’t why that’s not talked about more.



I don’t think there’s any question that if [the College Football Playoff] stayed at 12, we’re every year a multi-bid league. Miami should’ve been in last year at 10-2, there’s no question they were one of the top 12 teams in America.”" Rhett Lashlee

Rhett Lashlee deserves a ton of credit as he got on stage and made a better case for the Conference than Commissioner Jim Phillips did during his time on stage. The ACC continues to get disrespected in the talks about the future of the sport and the teams are going to need to stand up for themselves.

Last season, the ACC proved just that with Clemson and SMU getting into the College Football Playoff when many considered it to be a one bid league. Heading into the 2025 College Football season, Clemson is seen as a National Championship front runner while Miami and SMU could earn a second bid.

If the ACC can find a way to get three teams into the College Football Playoff, it would be a massive win for the Conference. Even as one of its premier programs in Florida State is down, the Conference finding a way to get multiple bids once again would make them undeniable and may force the Big Ten to pivot out of their push for a system with guaranteed bids.

More ACC News: