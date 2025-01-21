Riley Leonard becomes the next Tim Tebow, sends message to entire nation

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard didn't hold back in sending a message to both Ohio State and the entire nation to begin the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Notre Dame has been questioned by analysts all across the nation heading into this matchup. The Fighting Irish entered the game as heavy underdogs to Ohio State, despite having three impressive wins over Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State to get to this point.

Marcus Freeman's team has been doubted by fans all season, especially after that inexplicable loss to Northern Illinois in the second week of the season. Now, they have a chance to right all those wrongs and leave the doubters speechless.

On the first drive of the game, Notre Dame methodically marched down the field against an Ohio State that has simply not been giving up points early in games during this College Football Playoff run.

During that drive, Notre Dame drove 75 yards on 18 plays and took up 9:45 on their way to an early 7-0 lead. Riley Leonard went 3-of-5 for 31 yards in the passing game, but it was his legs that proved to be the difference-maker on that drive. He ran the ball an impressive 9 times for 34 yards, converting on a couple of critical downs — including a 3rd and short and a 4th and short — and led the Fighting Irish into the end zone on his ninth carry.

After scoring, Leonard was quick to point to his wristband that had the bible verse Matthew 23:12 on it. "Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted."

Riley Leonard points to his wristband which says “Matthew 23:12”



With the eyes of the nation on him, it's clear that Riley Leonard is ready for the big stage and he is sending a clear message to everyone watching, as well. He has been unashamed about his faith throughout Notre Dame's entire run, and it's clear that this is fueling him as he plays his final college football game.

