Rivals can't match what Texas is doing with its NIL war chest

The Texas Longhorns just secured the No. 1 recruiting class of 2025. Now, the Horns are flying toward yet another top-ranked recruiting class with their commits from the class of 2026.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian most recently received a commitment from four-star running back Derek Cooper, the No. 2 RB in the class and the No. 29 overall athlete in the nation. Sarkisian and the Longhorns landed Cooper over programs like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and more.

So, what exactly is allowing Texas to find all of this success on the recruiting trail? Well, it's all about money.

Currently, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the highest-paid college athlete, earning a projected $6.8 million. Sophomores Ryan Wingo and Colin Simmons are set to bring in $1.5 million apiece. Obviously, not everyone on the team is getting the same paycheck as Manning; however, the money getting churned out for the Texas football program is no joke.

How much does Texas spend on NIL?

The Horns are set to spend upwards of $22.2 million this year alone, two million more than the Buckeyes, who are the second-highest paying program in the nation.

To put it simply, other teams can't keep up. The SEC has some of the greatest college football teams of all time, yet they can't match what the Longhorns are offering. There isn't the same level of wealth amongst boosters for other programs.

LSU is projected to spend $20.1 million, Georgia is set to spend $18.3 million, and Texas A&M is going to spend $17.2 million. None comes close to Texas's funds.

Texas lays claim to stars like Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Durant, and more, who are all willing to give generously to the University to ensure that their sports are successful.

Sarkisian and his staff park Lamborghinis around campus and at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when big-time recruits come to town. The University is building a brand-new, state-of-the-art practice facility, and the Horns just erected an NBA-caliber basketball arena. Right now, there is no keeping pace with Texas.

Currently, the Longhorns have the No. 4 recruiting class of 2026, but with months until the commitment deadline, Texas is undeniably going to continue climbing the rankings.