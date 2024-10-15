Three days later, Kirby Smart's sideline shove from Saturday is still trending
By Sam Fariss
A certain kind of spotlight has been focused on the Georgia football program this year. Sure, the Bulldogs were expected to be one of the top teams in the country and are (almost) pulling that off. However, there has also been quite a bit of controversy circling the program for the past few months.
With player arrests at the forefront of the media's attention in Atlanta and Athens, the Bulldogs haven't had the best rep over the last year and a half. Most recently though, it was the Georgia head coach who fell under scrutiny.
Kirby Smart, one of the dozens of successful coaches who branch from the Nick Saban coaching tree, made a rather questionable move during his team's Week 7 game against Mississippi State.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Georgia Bulldogs wer struggling against the less-than-formidable Mississippi State Bulldogs and the stress was clearly getting to Smart as he lashed out during fourth quarter, shoving a MSU player on the sidelines.
Many Georgia fans have come running to their head coach's defense, saying he was arguing with the ref or trying to shove his offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo. However, inadvertent or not, Smart shoved a kid on the sidelines. That's inexcusable.
The crowd that is "virtually booing" the shove has only grown larger and louder over the past few days. In fact, it has now been nearly three full days since the shove took place and Smart is still trending on X (Twitter) for the action.
On Monday, Smart shared that he had contacted both the Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and the player, Michael Van Buren, to talk about the incident.
Already this year, people were saying Georgia has a culture problem because of the 25+ arrests that have taken place over an 18-month stretch. This latest incident has only had fuel to that fire.
Whether Smart was just gesturing while arguing with an official or attempting to get his OC's attention, he still pushed a player and should apologize. Somehow, that apology has yet to come to fruition.