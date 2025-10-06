Rutgers Ready to Make Cross Country Trip to Washington- 3 Keys to a Scarlet Knights Victory

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights come back from their bye week for a Friday Night Big 10 matchup against cross-country foe, the University of Washington. Rutgers needs to win 3 out of its final 7 games in order to become bowl eligible, however, 2 of those games are against the #1, and #2 ranked teams in the country in Ohio State and Oregon. Rutgers was able to beat Washington last year in New Brunswick by a score of 21-18

1. Sleep More in Seattle

Rutgers v Minnesota | David Berding/GettyImages

2,863. That's the amount of miles that separate these two schools. Rutgers has the advantage in this one, coming off of a bye week, while Washington is coming off of an emotional 24-20 victory over Maryland this past weekend, which saw the Huskies travel a total of 5,534 miles round trip. If I'm Coach Schiano, I am getting my guys out there early in the week to try and get acclimated to the time and weather. The new look Big 10 has certainly provided some exciting new matchups, but has been a logistical nightmare from a travel standpoint. Rutgers could have the advantage here, as they come in the more rested program.

2. Keep Airing it Out, Athan

Iowa v Rutgers | Ed Mulholland/GettyImages

Minnesota transfer quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis is putting together a strong Senior campaign so far. The quarterback is currently ranked #2 in the Big 10 with 279.8 yards per game. Kaliakmanis has also thrown for 1,399 yards, and 9 touchdowns so far, well on pace to exceed last years passing numbers. Kaliakmanis should have a formidable matchup this week facing a Huskie's defense that allows over 205 passing yards per game, putting them at 10th in the conference in passing defense.

3. Rutgers Must Contain the Quarterback

Ohio State v Washington | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Sophomore Captain, and Quarterback, Demond Williams Jr. has been a bright spot in this Washington Huskies offense so far this season. The young right is completing over 73% of his passes with an 8-1 touchdown to interception ratio. Williams has proven that he can get it down on the ground as well, rushing 61 times for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns, while averaging over 4 yards per carry. The ability for Williams to run or throw, poses a major risk to a Rutgers defense that is allowing 218 yards through the air, and 128 yards on the ground so far this season.