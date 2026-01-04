Ryan Day and Kirby Smart were exposed in the areas they’re known for dominating

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is known as one of the best offensive coaches in College Football. Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart is equally as good a coach on the defensive side of the ball. Day won a National Championship last season, and Smart won two National Championships in 2021 and 2022. This year, both teams lost in the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinals because Day’s offense and Smart's defense struggled in losses against Miami and Ole Miss.

Day’s Buckeyes started 12-0 this season. They finished the season strong by beating Michigan for the first time since 2019. It was an impressive performance where they dominated Michigan 27-9. Then they played Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game and lost 13-10 in a game in which they struggled in the red zone. Ohio State scored 0 points in the 2nd half as they drove twice inside the red zone.

After the loss in the Big Ten Championship, Ryan Day made the controversial decision to strip offensive coordinator Brian Hartline of playcalling duties, a decision he likely wouldn't have made if he hadn't taken the USF job.

Then, playing against Miami, they struggled to play well in the 1st half. Ohio State scored no points in the 1st half against Miami. They eventually came back to score 14 points in the 2nd half, but it was too late. Both Miami and Indiana have good defenses, but it was surprising to see Day’s offense struggle in their last two games. Especially considering Day’s expertise and the talent he had at wide receiver with Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

Kirby Smart's defense had a similar experience as they couldn’t stop Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. Smart’s vaunted Georgia defense gave up 39 points to Ole Miss to lose the game. They allowed Ole Miss to score 20 points in the 4th quarter.

The surprising part was that Ole Miss drove the length of the field and kicked the game-winning field goal. In the past, Smart’s defense was able to shut down teams in key moments. It had to be especially upsetting to Smart, as his defense did not sack Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss once. They also allowed him to throw for 362 yards and two touchdowns.

Both Day and Smart are considered great coaches, but their programs' struggles in some key areas were surprising to see. I expect Ohio State and Georgia both to be National Championship contenders next season. Both teams recruit at a high level and develop players to play in the NFL. I would not count out Day and Smart going forward. They just need to get back to what they do best and fix those areas.