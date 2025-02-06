Ryan Day gets massive new contract, but he's still not the highest-paid college football coach

Ohio State isn’t letting its national championship-winning coach go anywhere anytime soon. The Buckeyes have extended Ryan Day’s contract by three years, securing him through the 2031 season with a lucrative new seven-year deal, according to reports from Lettermen Row. The extension will bump his salary to $12.5 million annually—a $2.2 million raise—pending approval from the Ohio State Board of Trustees.

The move comes after Ryan Day led Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, capping off a dominant playoff run where the Buckeyes defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame. With an overall record of 70-10 since taking over in 2019, Day has consistently kept Ohio State at the top of the college football world.

“Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day’s leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived,” Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork said. “His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year, and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program’s culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance.”

Day, who has won two Big Ten titles and multiple major bowl games, expressed his gratitude for the school’s trust in him.

“I want to thank President Ted Carter, Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, and the Board of Trustees for the confidence and trust they have in me to oversee this program,” Day said. “My family and I are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Ohio State community, this football program, and Buckeye Nation.”

With the contract extension Day will become the second-highest-paid coach in all of college football. He'll supplant Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($11.1 million per season) and he'll also move ahead of Texas's Steve Sarkisian ($10.6 million) and USC's Lincoln Riley (reportedly $10 million). However, Day will still be behind Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is pulling in a cool $13.3 million per year.

