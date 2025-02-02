Ryan Day sends message to Texas and CFB world with latest social media activity

People in Columbus are still drinking champagne to celebrate the National Championship Game win for the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was an unreal end to the campaign for the Big Ten powerhouse and people are going to enjoy the memorable season for quite some time.

Don't tell that to Ryan Day, though. The head coach is of course proud of his team, but being the gamer that he is, Day is already focused on getting this squad in a position to go back-to-back. That's right, Day has shifted his focus to Week 1 of 2025, letting everyone know on social media that he's got the Texas Longhorns on his mind:

Ryan Day letting us know… 210 days until the Buckeyes are back in The Shoe.



Day is moving DIFFERENT after this championship run. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/LXg4A6H2mE — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) February 2, 2025

Ryan Day is already counting down the days for Ohio State vs. Texas in Week 1

One of the biggest and best games of the year is going to arrive on Aug. 30, as the Buckeyes will indeed be hosting the Texas Longhorns at The Shoe. Arch Manning is set to take over as Texas' starting signal-caller, and his first game fully in charge of the offense will be against the reigning champs? Yeah, good luck with that.

Ohio State is already an early favorite, as Day and his playmakers are going to want to make a statement in the late August tilt. Both Ohio State and Texas are being labeled as early contenders to win the natty next winter, which only makes the season-opener even more intriguing.

Columbus is going to be rockin' all week leading up to kickoff, but Day is going to make sure his guys are focused on the task at hand. Right after the loss to Michigan, countless haters were calling for Day to get fired. He shut everyone up by going on the unreal run in the College Football Playoff. He'll look to quiet even more people down once Texas, Manning and Steve Sarkisian come to town.