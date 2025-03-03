Ryan Day and Ohio State among 3 teams working to flip 5-star Texas commit

Spring ball is about two weeks away for the Ohio State football team and this means that Ryan Day is also going to be ready to kick things into overdrive when it comes to recruiting. That's right, plenty of big-name prospects are expected to travel to Columbus for unofficial visits.

One prospect in particular it looks like Ohio State is working to try and flip is 5-star Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Dia Bell. While speaking with On3's Chad Simmons, Bell said he's fully locked in with Texas, but three programs have continued to recruit him. That list includes Ohio State:

5-star QB @DiaBell3QB1 talks Texas, his commitment and how Georgia, LSU and Ohio State are still in pursuit. https://t.co/SMhDBS4EuL pic.twitter.com/Kv5Bo4C4Qb — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 2, 2025

5-star Texas QB commit Dia Bell continues to hear from Ohio State

"I still take their calls, I like to hear what they have to say because you know the world we live in with college football, the coaches can end up anywhere the next day, so I make sure I keep in contact with those coaches in case anything goes sideways, but my heart is still in Texas and will be as long as Coach Sark and (AJ) Milwee are there," Bell said of Georgia, Ohio State and LSU still recruiting him.

As you can tell from the video above via Simmons, it's going to take a lot for Bell to change his mind. The Florida product has been Texas-bound since June, picking the Longhorns over a boatload of other offers. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he's ranked five stars and the No. 3 QB in the country.

Ohio State still doesn't have a signal-caller on board for the 2026 class, a group that features four known verbal pledges. Day is obviously working overtime to change that, as getting a QB to commit is always going to be a primary focus early on in every cycle.

Bell has one lone official visit schedule at this time, as he'll be in Austin to meet with Sarkisian and others on June 20. Despite that, the Buckeyes are working to try and get him on campus for a visit as well. Day will need that to happen if he wants to have a legitimate shot at pulling off a flip here.