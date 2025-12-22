Ryan Day, Ohio State make big change going into College Football Playoff matchup vs Miami

Offensive play-calling was one of the biggest storylines surrounding Ohio State going into the season, and that is the case again as the Buckeyes look to go on another run in the College Football Playoff. Head coach Ryan Day announced that he will reclaim play-calling duties for the CFP, taking over from offensive coordinator Brian Hartline who was calling plays for the first time in his career this season.

This decision was made as Hartline is set to become the next head coach at USF which has to be taking up a significant amount of his attention in recent weeks. Hartline will remain with the Buckeyes during the CFP and will focus on coaching receivers, which he has certainly been phenomenal at during his time in Columbus. Day emphasized that the play-calling process will be a collaborative effort, but ultimately he will have the final say.

Offensive play-calling duties is something that Buckeye fans have always kept a close eye on. After six years as Ohio State’s primary play-caller, Day handed over those duties to then-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly last season before passing the role on to Hartline this year. However, it has been speculated all year that Day has had a lot of say or control in the play-calling this season. Those rumors grew stronger after Hartline accepted the USF job prior to Ohio State playing Indiana, and had many thinking this play-calling move may have been made before that Big Ten Championship game.

Regardless of who has been calling the plays, Ohio State’s offense has been very impressive this season led by quarterback Julian Sayin and elite wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. However, the Buckeyes’ running game has struggled at times, and is an area that will need to improve if they want to go on another deep run in the postseason. Their first playoff matchup, and Day’s first game back with the call sheet, will come against a top defense in college football. Corey Hetherman’s Miami Hurricanes defensive unit is allowing just 13 points per game, anchored by one of the top defensive lines in the country with Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor.

It may seem odd for Day to make this change right before a big game, but Ohio State having some extra preparation time with the bye certainly helps. In addition, a change in play-caller really should not mean much in terms of changing scheme or offensive philosophy, and the biggest difference is likely just the voice the quarterback hears in his helmet. Ohio State has a proven and experienced play-caller in Ryan Day, who will now take either the praise or the blame with full control of the offense as the Buckeyes attempt to win back-to-back national championships.