Ryan Day rumored to have already found his new offensive coordinator

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Ohio State football fans.

First, Chip Kelly left Columbus for the bright lights of Las Vegas, becoming the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders. But if you thought Ryan Day was going to take his time finding a replacement, think again. According to multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter), rumors are flying that Day may have already locked in his next offensive coordinator.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by Ohio State, the name on everyone’s lips is Brian Hartline. Yep, the same Hartline who’s been the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

One account, BuckeyeScoop shared that Hartline had been named the Offensive Coordinator, but this hasn't happened at the time of this writing.

BREAKING: Brian Hartline named OC of THE Ohio State Buckeyes — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) February 3, 2025

He’s been a staple in Columbus for eight seasons, working his way up and earning a reputation as one of the best recruiters and WR developers in the country. He even interviewed for the West Virginia head coaching job not long ago, which only boosted his stock.

The buzz suggests that Day might be ready to hand over the reins to Hartline, giving him full control of the offense. It’s a move that comes with risks—Hartline has never called plays at this level—but it also makes a lot of sense. When Day hired Kelly, he stepped back from play-calling duties for the first time in his head coaching career.

It took someone as experienced as Kelly to make Day feel comfortable doing that. But after winning a national championship and with Hartline’s proven track record on the recruiting trail, this could be the perfect time to let him take the next step.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Day is looking outside the program, but Hartline seems like the frontrunner right now.

Read More