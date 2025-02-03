Chip Kelly contract details revealed and he had no choice but to leave Ohio State

Chip Kelly’s departure from Ohio State definitely raised some eyebrows, but when you see the contract details, it’s hard to argue that he had much of a choice.

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t just offer Kelly a job—they backed up the Brinks truck. According to reports, Kelly will be making $6 million per year as the Raiders' new offensive coordinator, making him the highest-paid OC in the entire NFL. When that kind of money is on the table, even the most loyal coach might find it tough to say no.

The Raiders made it clear they were serious about bringing in top talent, thanks in part to a cash infusion from their new ownership. This isn’t just a step up in pay for Kelly—it’s a major leap. At Ohio State, he was already highly respected, guiding the Buckeyes’ offense to a national championship and turning players like freshman phenom WR Jeremiah Smith into household names. But the NFL is a different beast, and with Pete Carroll leading the Raiders, Kelly has a fresh opportunity to prove himself on the pro stage.

Let’s not forget, Kelly’s had a bit of a rollercoaster ride in the NFL before. His time with the Philadelphia Eagles started strong, but things fizzled out quickly. Then came a rough patch with the San Francisco 49ers. But this time, with a hefty paycheck and a seasoned coach like Carroll at the helm, Kelly’s got a real shot to make his mark in the league.

Sure, Ohio State fans—and players like Smith—are feeling the sting of his departure. But when the highest-paying coordinator gig in the NFL comes knocking, it’s hard to blame Kelly for answering the door.

Now, Ryan Day will be tasked with replacing his Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, and Offensive Line Coach this offseason. How he goes about these coaching searches will have a significant impact on the Buckeyes not just in 2025, but beyond. The good news? Ohio State should have the money to still attract some of the top talent to its program.

