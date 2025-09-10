Ryan Staub’s breakout causes quarterback dilemma for Colorado

What began as a routine Week 2 matchup for Colorado football against Delaware quickly turned into a turning point for one player — and possibly the entire program. Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub, a former three-star prospect, made the most of a surprise opportunity and now finds himself in the middle of a quarterback controversy that head coach Deion Sanders didn’t expect this early in the season. In a season where many thought Kaidon Salter or Juju Lewis would run the show, a forgotten mainstay on this roster might lead to a shift many might not have seen coming.

A Game That Changed Everything

In Colorado’s 31–7 win over Delaware, Coach Sanders rolled out an unconventional approach, giving each of his three quarterbacks two series to make their case. While Kaidon Salter opened strong with a scoring drive and freshman Julian Lewis showed flashes but couldn’t finish drives, it was Staub who made the biggest impression. This is a refreshing approach just letting the play of Coach Prime’s guys do the talking.

Entering just before halftime, Staub led a surgical two-minute drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass to DeKalon Taylor. He followed it up in the second half with a 71-yard strike to Sincere Brown on his very next series. In total, he completed 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. This stat line doesn’t just look good, but looked effortless on the field which is how it should’ve been against a team of Delaware’s talent.

Poise Under Pressure

What stood out most wasn’t just Staub’s accuracy, but his poise. Despite being third on the depth chart and having limited live reps, he looked completely in control of the offense. He made quick reads, delivered throws on time, and operated with a level of composure that you’d expect from a multi-year starter. This aspect of a quarterback goes under appreciated since he’s been a part of the program for three years now having a good grasp of the playbook. Salter is in his first year with Colorado after transferring in from Liberty and JuJu Lewis is still only a true freshman getting his feet under him.

Perhaps the most telling moment came from the reaction in the stadium. As Staub jogged back to the sideline, the Colorado student section began chanting his name. He has been a fan favorite for a while now and known as someone that is all hard work, no complaining. He could’ve transferred out after both new QB’s came in but instead he shows his commitment to the program that gave him an opportunity. It was a clear signal that the fans recognized something special, and possibly something worth building around.

The Long Road to Opportunity

Staub’s emergence is as much about preparation and patience as it is about talent. He’s been in Boulder for two seasons, sitting behind Shedeur Sanders and learning the system under offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and now Pat Shurmur. With someone of his talents, he could've left but he just kept working. And when his number was called, he delivered. Now this could lead to rise up the depth chart permanently.

He’s not the highest-rated quarterback on the roster, and he doesn’t carry the same hype as Lewis or the starting experience of Salter. But what Staub brings is command, chemistry with his teammates, and a deep understanding of the offense that showed up immediately once he stepped on the field. His teammates love him and you saw the way his offensive line reacted once he stepped foot on the field. Seeing him play well isn’t a feel good story, this is a guy that has the potential to do something with his opportunity if he is in fact named the starter.

A Quarterback Dilemma for Coach Prime

Following the Delaware win, Coach Sanders acknowledged that the quarterback position is now wide open. He has not named a starter for Colorado’s next game, and it’s clear that Staub has made a strong case for the job or at least a longer look.

Sanders emphasized that he wants stability at quarterback and won’t make any snap decisions. No Coach wants a revolving door at the games most important position. However, the performance by Staub has forced a re-evaluation of the depth chart, digging into more tape and forcing for some longer nights by the coaching staff. Colorado is in a position of trying to retool and not rebuild after losing Shedeur and Hunter from a season ago. Nothing is set in stone and it would go a long way for Coach Prime to put the hype and recruiting stars aside and just focus on who’s the best guy for the job. For a team trying to bounce back and prove itself in the Big 12, consistency at quarterback is vital.

Moving Forward

As Colorado prepares for their conference schedule slate coming up, all eyes are on who will start under center. Staub’s breakout has made what was once a clear-cut competition into one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country that no one knew about.

No matter the outcome, Ryan Staub’s performance against Delaware has already left a mark. In one afternoon, he went from backup to potential starter, from a quiet name on the roster to a player that fans and coaches alike are now talking about. Whether he gets the job or not, he has put himself in a good position for the future whether it’s with Colorado or not. Based on the type of person he is, I’m sure he would much rather that decision be to play with the Buffaloes but time will tell. If his play last weekend is any indication, the best might still be yet to come.

