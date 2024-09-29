Ryan Williams gives 'The Program' and Alvin Mack a nod in career game versus Georgia
By Sam Fariss
Week 5 brought the start of rivalry games including the Crimson Tide hosting their rivals, the Bulldogs. During the middle of No. 4 Alabama's defeat of No. 2 Georgia, people started to notice that 17-year-old phenom wide receiver Ryan Williams was wearing eye black that read, "Kill Everybody."
Cool? Yes. Intimidating? Absolutely.
So, why exactly was Williams sporting such an aggressive message under his face mask? Well, it was actually a nod to Alvin Mack and the famous football movie The Program.
In the movie, football players from different backgrounds come together to deal with the pressures that college football brings to an athlete's life. Mack, the star of the film, can barely read at the beginning of the plot but man can he read offensive schemes better than the back of his hand.
Similarly, the Crimson Tide wideout seems to be able to get past any defensive player that his opponents stick in front of him.
Throughout the top-four matchup against the Bulldogs, Williams sliced and diced his way past cornerbacks and safeties, putting together an entire highlight reel of plays.
By halftime, Alabama led Georgia 30-7 and while the Tide's offense slowed down in the second half, Williams cemented his name into the conversation about top receivers in the country this season.
At the end of the game, Williams had earned a jaw-dropping 177 receiving yards and 1 touchdown on just 6 catches. As a freshman, and at just 17 years old, Williams has a bright future ahead of him for Alabama and probably an equally incredible future in the NFL.
Led by Williams, quarterback Jalen Milroe, and the Alabama defense, the Tide walked away with a resounding 41-34 victory over the No. 2 Bulldogs.