Sacramento State gets a monumental recruiting win over LSU and Ole Miss

As of late the Sacramento State Hornets have become one of the biggest storylines in College Football. This off-season as the Hornets try to make the jump to FBS football they are starting to build themselves like an elite program. This offseason, the Hornets hired UNLV Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion to lead the program.

When the team finally does make the jump in competition, they’ll need to build their roster up in order to compete. The team made their first high profile addition this offseason landing former 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. Now the team has landed an elite receiver for their new quarterback to throw to.

Sacramento State stuns the blue bloods landing elite receiver Xavier McDonald

The Sacramento State Hornets are setting off fireworks of their own on the 4th of July beating out Ole Miss, LSU, and North Carolina for 4-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald.

Xavier McDonald becomes the highest ranked recruit in program history marking a massive win for the Hornets. According to On3’s Industry Recruiting Rankings, McDonald is the 114th ranked player in the Country, the 16th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 6th ranked player in Mississippi.

While McDonald doesn’t land at a high profile program, the fit for him may be better than any other program. Marion’s offense at UNLV just put up explosive numbers and aligning himself with the Head Coach could be the best for his development.

Landing Xavier McDonald is a massive deal for Brandon Marion as he tries to continue Sacramento State’s rise. As the program lands an elite recruit at the receiver position, it could show other recruits how they could develop and that the Hornets may be best for their future. The Hornets will need to get McDonald to stick on board through Signing Day but, this is a massive win.

