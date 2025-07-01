Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson give Arizona State's offense All-American recognition

When you think of programs with elite All-American stars, you first think of the loaded rosters in the SEC and in the Big Ten. One of the programs that you would least expect to stack multiple All American players is Arizona State playing in the Big 12. Under Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils have turned from a losing program to one of the powers in the Big 12 winning the Conference in their first season.

The two players to thank the most for the Sun Devils rise to relevance are Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson. Both players are coming off of breakout seasons, helping lead the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff. As the Sun Devils look to repeat as Big 12 Champions, they'll be doing so with two Preseason All-Americans, as Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson were named to Walter Camp's Preseason All-American Second Team.

Kenny Dillingham's rebuild earns add credibility with All-American selections

After going from 3-9 to 11-3 Kenny Dillingham's rebuild didn't need any further credibility but, having a pair of second team All-Americans only speaks to the job that Dillingham has done rebuilding the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils land alongside the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and other blue bloods as one of the few teams with multiple All Americans.

Sam Leavitt being named a Second-Team All-American is one of the biggest honors a program like Arizona State could earn in the Preseason. Leavitt is honored as the second-best quarterback in the Country, and he was able to reach that level at Arizona State. Kenny Dillingham can now point to Leavitt as the model of what a quarterback can become at his program, which will only work wonders, as you need a great quarterback to compete for National Championships.

While Sam Leavitt earning All-American Honors is the biggest for the program, Jordyn Tyson joining him brings an added layer to the honor. Tyson helps validate what Kenny Dillingham is building and serves as another great chip for Dillingham on the recruiting trail. While Leavitt can help attract the elite level quarterbacks to Tempe, a story like Tyson's only helps with surrounding the successor to Leavitt with weapons.

Part of what makes Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson's rise to superstardom even more impressive is the fact that Kenny Dillingham brought them both in via the transfer portal. Sam Leavitt left Michigan State after Jonathan Smith was hired as the Spartans coach slighted him while at Oregon State not offering the Hometown star.

Jordyn Tyson's story is even more unique as the wide receiver started his career at Colorado. Despite being the team's leading returning receiver, Deion Sanders arrived with his "Luggage" and it resulted in Tyson packing his bags. As Colorado looks to replace its receiving core, they'll look across the Big 12 and see Tyson lighting the competition up.

This season has a chance to be a truly special year for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Kenny Dillingham. After making the College Football Playoff, the Sun Devils will be the front runners to win the Big 12 once again and when looking at the top-tier talent they have, it's hard to believe that anyone can beat them out. Kenny Dillingham has put the Sun Devils on the map and this season will be about planting the flag.

