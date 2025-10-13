Saturday Chaos Coming: Expect Major AP Poll Upheaval in Week 8

This weekend’s slate is loaded with quality matchups, featuring five ranked-versus-ranked showdowns: No. 10 LSU vs No. 17 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Georgia, No. 11 Tennessee vs No. 6 Alabama, No. 20 USC vs No. 13 Notre Dame, and No. 23 Utah vs No. 15 BYU.

That said, I’m spotlighting three contests in particular — LSU vs Vanderbilt, Ole Miss vs Georgia, and No. 12 Georgia Tech vs (unranked) Duke — that could shake up the AP Poll once again this season.

Interestingly, in all three of these matchups, the higher-ranked team — LSU, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech — enters as a road underdog. According to BetMGM, LSU and Georgia Tech are both listed at +2.5, while Ole Miss is nearly a touchdown dog at +6.5.

Adding to the skepticism, ESPN Analytics also projects this trio to stumble on Saturday. Ole Miss has just a 30.3% chance of beating the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech a 38.2% chance against the Blue Devils, and LSU only a 39.2% chance of knocking off Vanderbilt.

Needless to say, another round of AP Poll upheaval appears imminent. LSU surged up the rankings after beating Clemson — a win that has aged poorly as the season’s progressed — and the Tigers have since looked subpar relative to preseason expectations.

As for the Rebels, Ole Miss has impressed by toppling LSU in the annual Magnolia Bowl. But realistically, how far can former Ferris State gunslinger Trinidad Chambliss carry them? A win “between the hedges” seems a step too far.

Lastly, Georgia Tech, much like LSU, vaulted up the polls after dispatching Clemson. However, the Yellow Jackets have looked vulnerable away from home, surviving one-score scares at Colorado and Wake Forest — the latter requiring overtime.

It’s easy to envision Tech succumbing to Duke’s physical defense while struggling to contain the Blue Devils’ aerial assault. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been spectacular, tossing 15 touchdown passes against only two interceptions this season.

Predictions: Vanderbilt, Duke, and Georgia all pull off AP Poll upsets this Saturday.

Watch: No. 10 LSU vs No. 17 Vanderbilt | Saturday, Oct. 18 | 12:00 PM ET | ABC

Watch: No. 12 Georgia Tech vs Duke | Saturday, Oct. 18 | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN

Watch: No. 5 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Georgia | Saturday, Oct. 18 | 3:30 PM ET | ABC

All listed betting odds are subject to change

