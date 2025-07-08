Scott Frost has officially burned every bridge left at Nebraska during Big 12 Media Day

During his time as a player at Nebraska, Scott Frost made himself an icon and one of the fanbases most beloved players. While Frost started his career at Stanford, he transferred to Big Red and played two seasons for the Huskers. When Frost became the starter in 1996 and 1997 he was electric smashing school records while leading the 1997 team to an undefeated season and a National Championship.

Given that Scott Frost was already a legend in Lincoln, it made no sense for Frost to take the Head Coaching job potentially ruining his legacy but, he took the risk. The results were abysmal as Frost went 16-31 and 10-26 in Conference play failing to record a winning season and getting fired just 3 games into the 2022 season.

If there was any love left for Scott Frost with the Nebraska fanbase he made sure to destroy it after taking the UCF job.

Scott Frost blasts Nebraska while at Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12 Conference is gathered in Frisco, Texas for the conference's Media Days and among those to speak on Tuesday was Scott Frost as he returns to UCF. Given that this is Frost's first Head Coaching job since getting fired, Nebraska was always going to come up and when he was asked what he learned from his time in Lincoln, Frost made sure to take a shot at his old program.

"Don't take the wrong job." Scott Frost

The former Nebraska star has had every chance to admit his own shortcomings while at Nebraska yet, he refuses to accept any of the blame. While Frost will continue to act as if he's a proven winner and everyone else was the problem, it's important to note that he's only had one winning season in his career.

When any coach takes a new job whether fired or taking what they feel is a better job they should be forced to face their former school. In this case, Frost would return as a once beloved figure now as the enemy where he'd likely get demolished as he's only shown he can win with McKenzie Milton.

