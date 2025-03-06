SEC and Big Ten will have four bids in "unchallenged" CFP, analyst guarantees

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of another major shake-up, and if you ask Urban Meyer, the outcome is already set in stone.

According to the former Ohio State head coach, when the College Football Playoff expands beyond 12 teams — likely beginning in 2026 — both the SEC and Big Ten will be guaranteed four automatic bids each. And as far as he’s concerned, there’s no room for debate.

“I made a phone call when I saw this and it is going to happen,” Meyer said via On3. “This is not maybe. Remember, in the fall, the commissioner of the SEC and the commissioner of the Big Ten get together. Those are the big dogs, and it really is unchallengeable.”

While reporting has indicated this is just a model and that the conferences are still considering the best way to move forward, Meyer says the money is too great for the SEC and Big Ten to not be at the forefront.

“College football is now synonymous with money,” he continued. “You get $4 million to qualify, $6 million for the semi. It’s a money game now.”

Meyer said at some point in the near future he expects Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti to make unilateral decisions, forcing the other conferences to either fall in line or to walk. He also said he wouldn't be surprised if seeding changed beginning this season.

“The seeding, I would not be surprised if they adjust it this year,” Meyer said. “But for sure, I can imagine Commissioner Sankey and Petitti at the Big Ten just said ‘You know what? We’re going to make some decisions here.’ I know this is pretty bold but it’s probably not conversation, it’s ‘We’re going to demand this. We are going to do this or we take the ball and go play.’ … I can promise you there’s going to be four SEC teams in the playoff.”

Whether it's good for college football or not doesn't matter, we guess. The SEC and Big Ten are going to move forward and there's nothing to stop them from doing so.

Read More