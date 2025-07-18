SEC Media’s Auburn prediction could be the beginning of the end for Hugh Freeze

This week, the entire Southeastern Conference met in Atlanta, Georgia for the SEC's Media Days event. Each coach and some of their players gets to talk about the upcoming season looking to give the media a reason to believe in their team. While the coach speak and the excitement doesn't mean much, the event does give everyone a clearer look into each program.

After the event, the Media members vote completing a preseason media poll projecting the order of finish in the SEC. While a preseason media poll is just a prediction, Auburn ranks 11th in the Conference receiving 1 vote to win the SEC.

SEC preseason media poll



1-Texas (96 1st place votes)

2-Georgia (44)

3-Alabama (29)

4-LSU (20)

5-S Carolina (5)

6-Florida (2)

7-Ole Miss (1)

8-Texas A&M

9-Tennessee (1)

10-Oklahoma (3)

11-Auburn (1)

12-Missouri

13-Vanderbilt (2)

14-Arkansas

15-Kentucky

16-Miss State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 18, 2025

Auburn's abysmal ranking could indicate the beginning of the end for Hugh Freeze

The Hugh Freeze era has been a massive disappointment as the Auburn Tigers haven't even come close to that top tier in the SEC with an 11-14 record through two seasons. Heading into the 3rd year with Freeze at the helm the biggest talking point around Auburn this offseason has been Hugh Freeze's golf schedule which doesn't exactly give anyone a ton of confidence.

Given how abysmal the Tigers have been, Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat and this team more likely than not will need to save his job. If the Tigers are the 11th best team in the SEC, it'll be almost impossible to make the case that Hugh Freeze is meeting or exceeding expectations.

This offseason, Auburn went out and used the transfer portal to fill some of the team's biggest holes including at quarterback. Jackson Arnold is Freeze's pick at Quarterback and while he's a former 5-star recruit, he's going to need to prove that he's not the same quarterback that struggled last season if anyone is going to believe in Auburn.

In a pivotal year for the program, Auburn is once again picked to be one of the bottom tier teams in the SEC which is nowhere close to where the fanbase expects and hopes to be.

More Auburn Tigers News: