Second wave of Conference Realignment could reshape College Football all over again

The past few years of College Football have been all about the changes around the sport. Whether it has been NIL, the Transfer Portal, or the House Settlement, most of College Football's smaller changes have led to massive wholesale changes. The biggest set of changes over the past few years have come as a part of Conference realignment.

Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC creating a Super Conference in the South with some of the biggest brands all joining forces. The Big 10 and the ACC made moves themselves plucking schools away from the Pac 12 which led to the "death" of a Power 5 conference.

After the Pac 12 saw it's Conference stripped for parts, the leadership in place got to work on building the Conference for the future. Oregon State and Washington State remained while Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State headlined the additions to get the Conference back toward being a force in College Football.

While the Mountain West was raided, the Pac 12 still needed to go out and add programs in order to reach the benchmarks it needs to benefit financially. As the 2025 season approaches, the Pac 12 needed to close in on adding new programs and it has seemingly found it's 7th football member school.

Texas State could join the Pac 12 in the near future

On Sunday Night, ESPN's Pete Thamel dropped the news that Texas State is the heavy favorite to join the Pac 12.

The industry is bracing for a ripple of realignment, sources tell me/@BonaguraESPN.

*Texas State is the heavy favorite to join the Pac-12

*Louisiana Tech is the favorite to replace Texas State in Sun Belt.

*What's next for Memphis?

*What's CUSA ripple? https://t.co/7EfPj9WuNT — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2025

Landing Texas State would be key for the Pac 12's future as they'd add a key football market by acquiring a school in Texas. The Bobcats were a target for the Mountain West last season but, turned the offer down which now makes a ton of sense as they'll become a key member in the rebuilt Pac 12.

As the Bobcats appear set to leave the Sun Belt Conference, the Sun Belt appears to have it's replacement in place. The next program to join the Sun Belt Conference appears to be Louisiana Tech nabbing a program away from Conference USA. If the Sun Belt was willing to meet the $5 million buy out price, then Conference USA would be the next program looking to poach another school.

The biggest domino for everyone in this Conference Realignment puzzle is Memphis who has been at the center of the discussions. The Tigers are one of the premier programs in the AAC but, have been looking to join one of the Power conferences for all of the benefits it would give them. The issue has been that none of the Power conferences have jumped on adding the Tigers which could end with them staying put.

Every College Football fan can agree that this massive game of musical chairs is starting to get a little drawn out. The main concern for all fans is that long standing rivalries and traditions are being destroyed as each Conference tries to align itself to cash in with the biggest television deal possible. Most of these changes are still years away from taking place which adds another wrinkle into these conversations but, if everyone had the option, they'd fast forward to see all of this chaos coming to an end.

