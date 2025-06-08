Shane Beamer makes massive splash adding elite brothers to recruiting class

Coming off of his best season yet as South Carolina’s Head Coach, Shane Beamer has an incredible platform to recruit from. As South Carolina looks to continue building toward regularly competing in the SEC, it starts with landing impressive recruiting classes year over year.

As the Summer continues to move along, South Carolina will continue to host elite recruits on campus each weekend which gives Beamer a great chance to continue adding talent in this class.

Shane Beamer adds talented brothers for South Carolina

On Saturday night, Shane Beamer, and South Carolina got massive news as they landed Elite recruits and brothers Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris.

Aiden Harris is one of the top players in this recruiting class ranking as the 55th ranked recruit in the class, the 3rd ranked defensive lineman, and the 4th ranked recruit out of North Carolina. Harris joins a recruiting class that is loaded on the defensive line with commitments from 4-star Andrew Harris and 3-star Keenan Britt.

Andrew Harris is another massive get for the Gamecocks on the recruiting trail. Andrew is another Top-300 recruit ranking as the 296th ranked recruit, the 33rd ranked edge rusher, and the 15th ranked player out of North Carolina.

Landing the Harris twins is massive for South Carolina’s recruiting class moving the Gamecocks up to 32nd in this class. The Gamecocks now have 7 commits on board in this recruiting class and will look to building out this class as official visit weekends continue.

The Gamecocks have positioned themselves nicely to finish off this class on a high note. South Carolina is already projected to land elite quarterback Landon Duckworth which would give this class a player to help the staff recruiting other talent. As the Gamecocks have another talented group on campus this weekend, it’ll be interesting to see if the team can land another recruit.

