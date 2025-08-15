After fielding a historic offense in 2024, the Miami Hurricanes are tasked with replacing a ton of key pieces in order to go on a run to the College football Playoff. Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson addressed the media about where the Hurricanes stand with their offense.

Dawson is loving what he's seeing from the quarterback and wide receiver groups. Miami's offense under Cam Ward was outstanding, and he wants to raise it to another level this season. The competition is at an all-time high.

"A lot of competition in that room, as a collective group, just hardworking guys and a lot of them are making a lot of good plays and doing a lot of good things. What sticks out is the competitive nature of that group." Shannon Dawson

Carson Beck is competitive, especially during practice. Dawson believes that Beck could follow the footsteps of Cam Ward and has taken notice that Beck can be hard on himself when he plays poorly.

"He's hard on himself, he's a perfectionist in a way where, like, when he does something, that's you know that he knows he could do better. I don't have to say anything to him. He's probably harder on himself than anything because he'll beat himself up over a throw he missed, but that's his way, you know. The more I get to know him, and that's just his way of motivating himself and his way of like autocorrecting himself. Everybody's got a different process." Shannon Dawson

Dawson likes what he's seeing from his offense during camp. The Hurricanes have a lot of athletes that can stretch the field, and Dawson likes their chances of attacking down the field. The Hurricanes are looking to thrive in their explosive plays this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Hurricanes' tight end position and other key positions perform and execute against their opponents.

"All of those guys can do what we ask them to do," Dawson said. "Those guys are good at executing the blocking schemes that we asked them to execute, and they're, more importantly, they're good in space. I think that's the issue you have with tight end when it's kind of the opposite, where they're good at blocking, but they're not very good in space. "

While Carson Beck is the center of attention, Dawson also shared some nice praise for the backup quarterbacks on this team.

"They're coming along good, I think I got the best quarterback room in the nation, and I might be a little crazy. Obviously, I'm biased a little bit, but Emory is playing well, and he's taking a lot of snaps, and the young guys are doing good things too." Shannon Dawson

The Hurricanes will get their chances to showcase their dynamite offense starting Week 1 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

