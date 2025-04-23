Shedeur Sanders flunked Pre-NFL Draft process, scouts reveal brutal rating

Colorado fans are looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft, where they expect both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to be taken highly in the first-round. Not everyone feels the same way, though.

Shedeur Sanders just had his jersey retired at the Buffaloes' spring game—something typically reserved for legends of the program years after they’ve left the field. His dad, head coach Deion Sanders, wasn’t shy in addressing the elephant in the room during the ceremony: “If his last name wasn’t Sanders, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.” That alone stirred debate. But now, a new report from NFL.com has dropped—and it’s adding even more fuel to the fire.

Just days after the jersey retirement, NFL insiders delivered a reality check about Shedeur’s draft stock—and it’s not exactly the lovefest many fans in Boulder were expecting.

“One longtime NFL assistant coach said his time with Sanders was ‘the worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good," the report said.

Yikes.

It gets even rougher. A longtime AFC executive shared, “It didn’t go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

Those are brutal critiques for a player who just had his number retired—especially one that didn’t win a conference title or major award. While Shedeur’s 2024 stats were strong (4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns, 74% completion rate), Colorado didn’t break the double-digit win mark, he couldn't win the bowl game, and the Buffaloes didn't even finish well enough to play for the Big 12 Championship.

We all know that Shedeur is going to be himself, but it's been a while since we've seen so many executives share how they were unimpressed with a player of such high magnitude in the interview process. But, it doesn't stop there.

Even one NFC general manager reportedly compared him unfavorably to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, saying, “If you’re talking about this year’s tape versus Dart and Shedeur, I don’t think it was particularly close.”

Still, plenty of Colorado fans are standing by their guy, as we'd expect. But it’s clear the NFL isn’t buying the hype just yet.

