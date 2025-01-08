Shedeur Sanders reveals if he'd be okay being drafted by the Tennessee Titans

Shedeur Sanders, the standout Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, isn’t one to shy away from questions about his future.

As one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s no secret that several teams with shaky quarterback situations are watching him closely. The Tennessee Titans, holding the first overall pick, are right at the center of this conversation.

Following the unveil of the finalized draft order and the potential of landing in Tennessee, Sanders delivered a calm, confident response. He made it clear that he’s not sweating the process: "We've made it everywhere we've gone and been successful... I'm happy with the order. Whatever happens, happens."

Shedeur Sanders isn’t worried about the draft order 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TfJPR8c9pB — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 8, 2025

That attitude fits perfectly with the story of his football journey so far. After starting at Jackson State under his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s rise to prominence continued when he followed his dad to Colorado. The move raised eyebrows initially, but Sanders silenced critics with his stellar performances, proving he’s one of the most polished quarterbacks in the college game.

Although Sanders has previously expressed interest in playing for the New York Giants, the team no longer holds the top draft pick after a late-season win bumped them down the order. That win reshuffled the top five, leaving the Titans, Browns, and Patriots among the early contenders for a franchise quarterback.

For Titans fans wondering if Sanders would balk at heading to Nashville—his laid-back response should be reassuring. He’s ready to shine wherever he goes. The bigger question might be whether the Titans are ready for him.

It will be interesting to see who the Titans elect to draft. Some mock drafts have Sanders going No. 1 overall, while others have Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the top pick. The Titans could also elect to not draft a quarterback with their pick and, instead, draft Travis Hunter, Sanders' teammate who will potentially play both wide receiver and defensive back at the next level.

April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, can’t come soon enough—it’s bound to be an exciting night for Sanders and every team looking for their next QB star.

