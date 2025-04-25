Shedeur Sanders, though polarizing, may find the most success of this QB draft class

Shedeur Sanders not getting his name called Thursday night in Green Bay has been the biggest talking point for everyone from social media to draft pundits and football fans alike.

Sanders has been a polarizing player since he started at Jackson State and that escalated with the transfer to Colorado before the 2023 season. For many the only QB who was guaranteed to be drafted in round one was Cam Ward, but there was some speculation that the Steelers were going to draft him, and when the Giants traded back into the first round to get a QB and not drafting Sanders did surprise many.

The Giants moved back into the first round to of course draft Jaxson Dart, and maybe that was the QB they wanted the entire time. From Shedeur's standpoint maybe them not drafting him may be a blessing in disguise.

The last couple of years have been a dumpster fire for the Giants and not exactly an ideal place for an up and coming QB, especially one of his stature. It seems there were many who were happy he didn't get drafted last night and don't see him having a good NFL career. A lot of that comes from his confidence and maybe not the most humble approach and that seems to turn off a lot of people. But if you know his dad his swagger shouldn't be much of a surprise.

I am not sure how much that may have hurt his draft stock with teams looking for a QB in the first round, but we know he will get drafted on Friday and I wouldn't be shocked if he has one of the most successful careers out of this 2025 rookie QB class.

Sanders found success in Boulder despite it being one of the worst programs in America when he arrived. The offensive line was abysmal for a majority of his time in the black and gold, so for him to not only have had eye popping numbers as well as having Colorado in conversation for a Big 12 conference championship and not too far away from the playoff, shows how special of a player he can be.

Like every QB every year in the NFL Draft the success usually depends on where the player goes. There are certain places where QBs careers die such as going to Cleveland or the Jets etc. This is why it is very important that Sanders finds a place that fits his style and gives him the opportunity to learn and work in to possibly become the future starter. He works hard, is a smart player, and doesn't let things get him down when they go wrong on the field. He has the confidence of what is needed to be a successful as a QB in the NFL. It'll be fun what Friday brings for Shedeur Sanders and his NFL future.

