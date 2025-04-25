Deion Sanders' bold comments come back to haunt him, backfire in real-time

Deion Sanders had some bold words to share with fans, but they didn't end up turning out how he'd want.

A little over a year ago, Deion Sanders made a promise on social media that many fans wouldn't forget. He said that his son — Shedeur Sanders — was going to be a Top-5 pick in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately for him and Shedeur, that didn't quite turn out as they hoped on Thursday night.

While Shedeur Sanders waited in Colorado surrounded by family and fans, the first round came and went—and his name wasn’t called. As a result, fans were quick to grab the receipts and that resulted in a "community note" being added to Sanders' post from 2024.

Deion Sanders got community noted 😭 pic.twitter.com/qCU47T2KA6 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) April 25, 2025

The context box simply reads "Shedeur Sanders was not a top 5 draft pick."

Sanders actually was surpassed by Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss quarterback), who was the second of only two quarterbacks taken in the first-round. After Cam Ward was taken No. 1 overall, Dart was drafted by the New York Giants — who traded back into the first round to take him at No. 25 overall. Dart will now sit behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston with a chance to develop, but it seems he's in a good situation.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, will have to wait another day to hear his name called.

While Sanders won't have the tag of being a "first round pick," the good news for him is that we don't think he'll have to wait very long to hear his name called on Friday evening. The Cleveland Browns are set at No. 33 overall, and that might be the spot we see his name called. If the Browns take a flyer on Sanders, though, he still could have to wait a little while before a team pulls the trigger, but it'll happen.

It's understandable at this point why Sanders didn't go in the first round. There aren't just questions about his skill level, there are also legitimate questions about how he fits into certain franchises after he reportedly flunked the pre-NFL Draft process.

The NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

