Sherrone Moore sends clear message on Bryce Underwood’s starting status

When any program signs a 5-star recruit, the first question the fanbase asks is how soon they'll see him on the field. The question is especially asked when the 5-star recruit is the top ranked player in the Country and a quarterback joining a team who couldn't field a competent offense the year before. When Michigan flipped Bryce Underwood from LSU behind a massive NIL deal, the assumption was that he'd be a 3-year starter for the Wolverines.

While the fanbase would've been happy heading into the season with Bryce Underwood as the starter, Sherrone Moore wasn't using the transfer portal to bring in veteran quarterback Mikey Keane. The two likely would've battled it out for the starting job this Spring but, Keane was sidelined with an injury allowing Underwood to get all of the reps with the first team.

After Underwood impressed this Spring, everyone assumed that this was truly Underwood's job heading into the season. At Big Ten Media Days, Sherrone Moore threw water on the fire, declaring his decision has yet to be made while sharing Underwood's input.

"I told him I’m not giving you anything (the starting spot). You have to earn it. His words: I wouldn’t want it any other way" Sherrone Moore

While the Wolverines may truly believe in Mikey Keane, there's only one true option, and it's starting Bryce Underwood. Getting Underwood a ton of experience this season is key, as it will best set the program up for the next two seasons rather than him learning in-game later on. Having an experienced quarterback in 2026 and 2027 are far more beneficial than starting Keane because he's experienced.

Bryce Underwood is one of the most talented freshmen quarterbacks of All-Time and it would truly be a disservice to sideline him to start the year. Underwood comes to the College level with a frame built to take hits paired with incredible mobility which will help him avoid the rush when nothing is open. On top of his ability to move, Underwood has a cannon for an arm and will be able to make throws that Mikey Keane can't.

#1 Recruit Bryce Underwood highlights.



Michigan’s starting QB next year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2RUxfg9dBZ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 1, 2024

This could certainly be a case of Sherrone Moore just posturing but, anything other than Underwood under center week 1 will be the wrong decision.

