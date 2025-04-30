Should UNC fire Bill Belichick? One Super Bowl winner says yes

When Bill Belichick made the leap from the NFL to college football, it was the kind of headline that shook up the sport. A six-time Super Bowl winner stepping into the world of recruiting, NIL, and 18-year-old egos? It was either going to be revolutionary or a disaster.

We might be getting our answer faster than anyone expected.

Things at North Carolina are spiraling, and it’s not because of his scheme. It’s because of the off-the-field drama that’s suddenly dominating every conversation about the program. And now, a former Belichick player is openly saying what some fans have already started whispering: maybe UNC needs to cut bait before it’s too late.

One former players thinks it's time for UNC to fire Bill Belichick

Ted Johnson, a former Patriots linebacker who won three rings under Belichick, didn’t dance around it when asked about the drama surrounding his former coach.

“I hold college coaches to a higher standard than I do NFL coaches when it comes to morals,” Johnson said during a segment on WEEI. “They’re supposed to be leaders of men… I think the Tar Heels should consider firing Bill Belichick.”

That comment didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s directly tied to the controversy swirling around Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and her unusual involvement with the team. According to reports, Hudson has become something of a shadow figure behind the scenes—micromanaging public appearances, weighing in on social media content, and even getting copied on internal emails sent to the head coach.

Johnson called her presence “embarrassing” for Belichick and added, “I’m worried that Bill Belichick just isn’t fit to coach college kids.”

Johnson made it clear he respects Belichick as a coach. But in his mind, being a college head coach requires more than just football genius, it's becoming clearer that Belichick doesn't check those boxes.

The Jordon Hudson factor is a growing concern

The real chaos started when a CBS Sunday Morning segment featuring Belichick went completely sideways. Hudson reportedly interrupted the interview multiple times, objected to certain questions, and even delayed production by nearly half an hour. It was supposed to be a polished promotion of Belichick’s new book. Instead, it left viewers—and apparently the UNC administration—cringing.

My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat pic.twitter.com/1p6XjwsTfk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 27, 2025

That awkward moment was just the beginning.

Reports suggest Belichick instructed the UNC athletic department to copy Hudson on all his correspondence. She’s allegedly acting like a de facto COO of “Belichick Inc.” rather than just a supportive partner.

Multiple reports suggest that internally, UNC staff are frustrated and unsure how to navigate Hudson’s growing influence. A source reportedly told TMZ that there’s a “growing sense this could become a problem” within the Tar Heel program.

And you don’t need to be plugged in to see why.

