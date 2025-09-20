Slow-motion clip shows Auburn was robbed of TD in rough loss to Oklahoma

It's the call that's going to be discussed for a long time and Auburn football fans are downright furious. We're of course talking about the early touchdown for Auburn off an Oklahoma fumble. On the play, Isaiah Sategna coughed up the rock and there were reservations for six.

Officials let Oklahoma pull a fast one on Auburn and Hugh Freeze was livid

Kayin Lee took the ball back 64 yards for an unreal touchdown that had Tigers fans feeling like an upset on the road was written in the stars. Then, the officials got involved. After the play was reviewed, the call was overturned and Hugh Freeze couldn't believe it. Neither could we, as it looked like Sategna indeed fumbled. Take a look at the clip below and you'll understand why Tigers fans are so upset:

A lot of controversy in the Auburn vs Oklahoma game with this fumble, taken back for an Auburn TD, overturned. Was this a fumble or not? pic.twitter.com/Sl9SRVwOiM — All For Tennessee (@allfortennessee) September 20, 2025

Auburn fans are convinced the Tigers were robbed of an early TD vs. Oklahoma

What are we doing here? Sategna clearly caught the ball and it was punched out. Lee was in the right spot to pick up the pigskin and take it back for a massive touchdown. Again, that score would have given the Tigers all the momentum in the world.

Instead, that score was wiped off and it changed everything for this massive meeting in Norman. In the end, John Mateer and Oklahoma were able to make the needed plays to post an important SEC win. Freeze is going to be shaking his head for a while.

That of course wasn't the only controversial call, as Oklahoma appears to have also gotten away with an illegal play. In this case, Sategna pretended to head to the sideline, but he stayed on the field and then Mateer hit him for a long score. Freeze was once again livid because of this one:

'You cannot use the substitution process to deceive your opponent' - Matt Austin ESPN CFB Rules Analyst



Hugh Freeze livid after that Oklahoma touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wjTl4BAm3E — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) September 20, 2025

Home cookin' from the team in stripes for the Sooners? That's another brutal decision as well. All in all, it was a great game between the two sides, but the main talking point for a lot of people, especially Auburn supporters, is that the refs blew it and potentially cost Freeze and his players a win. We'll let you be the judge of that.