SMU quarterback picks a weird time to enter the Transfer Portal

SMU quarterback Tyler Aronson has officially announced plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal—right on the cusp of spring practice, according to reports from On3.

And while we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks hit the portal in recent years, the timing here is what makes this move so odd. If Aronson had entered back in the winter window, he could’ve already been learning a new offense somewhere else. Instead, he’s one of the first guys dipping into the portal for the spring window, which is interesting.

Aronson, a three-star recruit out of Vero Beach, Florida, came to SMU as part of the 2024 class. He didn’t appear in any games last season, which wasn’t much of a surprise considering he was buried on a depth chart that’s only gotten more competitive. SMU not only brought back promising young quarterback Kevin Jennings, but they also added former Miami and Wisconsin starter Tyler Van Dyke to the room.

And that’s the thing. Aronson didn’t need spring ball to figure this out.

Jennings has been in the program longer, has in-game experience, and is clearly viewed as the future of the position. Van Dyke is also there to give the Mustangs depth. For a redshirt freshman who hasn’t seen the field yet, it probably didn’t take much soul-searching to realize he wasn’t climbing that ladder any time soon.

You’d think the ideal time to transfer would’ve been the winter window, when schools were still assembling their quarterback rooms and there were more open competitions up for grabs. Jumping in now, just before spring practice starts at SMU and with spring practice finishing up at other places the next few weeks, puts Aronson behind the eight ball for wherever he lands. Of course, there's also what we'd expect is that Aronson will be looking for a developmental spot that gives him a clearer path to playing time in 2026 and beyond, so there may be more options available in the spring window, rather than the crowded winter window.

Where Aronson ends up next will be interesting—especially since he originally picked SMU over schools like Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, and Eastern Kentucky.