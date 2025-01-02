Social media reacts loudly to Jalen Milroe's decision to declare for the NFL Draft

The consensus is in. Point blank, most Alabama fans are glad to see Jalen Milroe go. The Katy, Texas product went 22-6 as a starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, but failed to win the coveted National Championship during his time with the club. Milroe continued on the dry spell that now dates back to 2020 for the Tide.

With the program no longer under the retired Nick Saban, it endured its first regular season of three or more losses since 2010 with first year head coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm. While there is a lot of unrest around DeBoer, blame from Alabama fans was placed not only on the head coach, but the team as a whole. And Milroe was not exempt from that.

Alabama fans were not shy about sharing how they thought about Jalen Milroe declaring for the NFL Draft

Although positive about his future, one fan indicates that they are not disappointed in Milroe’s decision to depart Tuscaloosa.

I’m not sad about it. Wish him all the best! — Emily Anne (@iam_emilyanne) January 2, 2025

A reason for this could be Milroe’s inconsistency throughout the 2024 season. At times, Milroe looked like he was spot-on, including the game against the Georgia Bulldogs when he threw for 374 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns. At other times like against the Oklahoma Sooners, Milroe looked lost throwing for only 164 yards and three interceptions.

Paul Finebaum Show caller, “Johnny” has not been high on Milroe all year and also was not shy about voicing his pleasure that the Tide would be in a new direction at the quarterback position in 2025.

Some non-Alabama fans had some fun with this as well in response to my question on X (formerly known as Twitter) when I asked how Alabama fans felt about Milroe declaring for the NFL Draft.

Disappointed we will miss him — Robert McVol (@vol_equalizer) January 2, 2025

This same Tennessee Volunteers fan has shared similar comical posts on other programs as well on X in the past. So, when he says things like this, we know he truly does wish Milroe to stay in Tuscaloosa to the benefit of the Vols.

Jalen Milroe’s sentimental post on social media was a nice touch

Regardless of how Alabama fans feel about Milroe on the field, he is largely viewed as a class act off of it, and his post on X announcing his decision shows just that.