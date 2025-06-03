South Carolina predicted to land elite 4-star quarterback over Ole Miss

The South Carolina Gamecocks have quickly become an elite program at stacking talented pieces at the quarterback position under Shane Beamer. Spencer Rattler finished his College Football career off with the Gamecocks before the keys were handed over to LaNorris Sellers. During his first season as the starter, LaNorris Sellers put together a dominant season and enters 2025 as a Heisman front runner.

This offseason, the Gamecocks success with developing LaNorris Sellers allowed Shane Beamer to land their heir apparent landing Ohio State transfer Air Noland. As a recruit, Air Noland was a 4-star recruit as the 59th ranked player in the class and the 5th ranked quarterback in the class making him a massive addition.

In the 2026 recruiting class, Shane Beamer and his staff will look to pull off a massive recruiting win to stack another talent quarterback in an already talented room.

South Carolina predicted to beat out Ole Miss for 4-star Landon Duckworth

On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong made an expert prediction for the South Carolina Gamecocks to land 4-star quarterback recruit Landon Duckworth.

Landing Landon Duckworth would be massive for Shane Beamer and South Carolina, as Ole Miss has been the presumed favorite for the elite quarterback for most of this recruiting cycle. On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings rank Duckworth as the 61st best player in the class, the 6th ranked quarterback, and the 4th ranked player out of Alabama.

While landing Landon Duckworth would be massive for the Gamecocks for his ability on the field, landing a commitment from one of the top quarterbacks in the recruiting class could work wonders for the team on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks are heavily in the mix for 5-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, 4-star Keeyun Chapman who's Duckworth's teammate, and 4-star offensive tackle J.B. Shabazz all of which could swing South Carolina's way if they reel in Duckworth.

