South Carolina quietly scores a massive win from Auburn’s recruiting win

In the world of College Football recruiting, any recruitment can change in a flash as a decision by one player can quickly change the recruitment of another player. On Thursday, the Auburn Tigers got massive recruiting news as they were able to flip Penn State quarterback commit Peyton Falzone. While Auburn is an SEC Rival, the team most excited to hear this news may have been the South Carolina Gamecocks.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peyton Falzone has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Auburn, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 205 QB from Nazareth, PA had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since April



“Faith, Family, and Football… WAR EAGLE🦅”https://t.co/oECuVZdYxH pic.twitter.com/NInW1F8b7h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2025

As South Carolina looks to land a commitment at the quarterback position, Auburn gaining a commitment at the position puts the Gamecocks in the driver's seat with one of the Nation's best quarterbacks. Earlier in June, 4-star quarterback Landon Duckworth named two finalists in Auburn and South Carolina.

While Landon Duckworth can still pick Auburn and the Tigers could sign two quarterbacks in this recruiting class, that's not the normal path for recruits. As the Tigers now have Falzone on board, South Carolina becomes the clear front runner for Landon Duckworth.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Landon Duckworth is the 66th ranked player in the Country, the 6th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 4th ranked player out of Alabama. Landing Landon Duckworth would give the Gamecocks an elite quarterback recruit and a clear centerpiece for Shane Beamer's recruiting class.

All the way back in 2023, the Gamecocks originally landed a commitment for Duckworth after he attended their Junior Day. Nearly one year later, Landon Duckworth reopened his commitment starting to visit other schools. If South Carolina gets Duckworth back on board, it would be a massive win and would make for an incredible story.

Duckworth has said that he could commit at some time in July which means that this recruitment can end in the near future giving the team an elite quarterback to help build out this recruiting class.

