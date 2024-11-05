South Carolina St. outlasts No. 19 North Carolina Central in Thursday Night Thriller
This past Halloween night had many more treats than tricks for HBCU football fans, with the MEAC arguably having the biggest game of the season to date happening in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
The South Carolina State University Bulldogs took control of the race to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference crown with an impressive home win over the then consensus No. 1 squad in HBCU FCS Football, the 19th-ranked North Carolina Central University Eagles.
Saturday Blitz takes a closer look at SCSU's big win, and what it means for the MEAC league race as we advance further into the MEAC season to its exciting conclusion.
The Bulldogs' offense dominates time of possession and shortens the game
There was a concern coming into the game that the South Carolina State offensive scheme might have some issues moving the ball against one of the more resolute defenses in HBCU football. Consider those concerns alleviated. SCSU's passing game and their ability to creatively exploit the run was a major factor in Thursday night's win.
The Bulldogs outpaced the Eagles in just about every offensive category. SCSU gained 467 total yards to NCCU's 268. The Bulldogs held the vaunted NCCU rushing attack, namely J'marii Taylor, to 58 yards on the ground for the entire game. Perhaps the most telling stat was the battle for time of possession. South Carolina State held offensive possession for an eye-popping 41 minutes and 34 seconds of the game, as compared to NCCU's 18 minutes and 26 seconds.
It was an incredible display for an offense that proved to be as explosive as advertised. SCSU Quarterback Eric Phoenix's spotlight shone the brightest in a showdown between two of HBCU Football's more prolific signal callers. Phoenix passed for 321 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for an additional 60 yards and a score.
North Carolina Central lack of offensive rhythm proves to be its undoing
North Carolina Central University has arguably had the most balanced offensive scheme in all of HBCU football during the course of this season. Thursday evening was not one of those times, as the efficiency that's become the hallmark of head coach Trei Oliver and offensive coordinator Matt Leone during their tenure in Durham, was absent for much of the evening.
A lot of that disruption can be attributed to a South Carolina State defensive front that flat-out beat the Eagles at the point of attack for large parts of the game. NCCU QB Walker Harris was able to regain some of that rhythm late in the 2nd half to the tune of two lighting quick touchdown drives, but it proved to be a case of too little, too late as the Bulldogs were able to drastically shorten the game with their dominance of time of possession.
What's next for South Carolina State and North Carolina Central?
SCSU Head Coach Chennis Berry and staff have the Bulldogs on the inside track for a MEAC title, and a berth in the Celebration Bowl after Thursday's win. South Carolina State is 6-2 overall (2-0 in MEAC play) and will travel to the nation's capitol to play the Howard Bison.
North Carolina Central (6-3 overall, 2-1 in the MEAC) is still in the mix for MEAC supremacy but will need some help along the way (namely from the Bison, or other MEAC foes for South Carolina State) if they hope to get back to the top of the conference standings by regular season's end.
