Spring Checkup: Is UGA The SEC's Best Bet For A National Title?

It’s been four years since the SEC won a football national title. This year’s Georgia Bulldogs may be the best bet to change that as Kirby Smart continues to rack up conference championships and playoff appearances. Will 2026 be the year that Kirby Smart's group finally returns to their place atop college football?

Power offense or more downfield passing?

With experience at OL, and Nate Frasier in the backfield, this UGA team is capable of going old-school, power football on just about anyone. Gunner Stockton returns at QB, with a full season as the starter behind him, and the full support of his coaches and teammates. With 2894 yards and 24 TD’s in 2025, Stockton proved capable of directing the offense, but downfield big plays have largely eluded the Bulldogs.

Former Bulldog David Pollack, on Aaron Murray’s podcast, put the lack of passing game explosives squarely on Stockton and his need to improve touch from the pocket, going so far as to say:

"“If Gunner Stockton’s the same quarterback he was a year ago, Georgia has no chance to win a natty.”" David Pollack

The loss of YAC weapon Zachariah Branch at WR is concerning, but one factor that should be mentioned is, whether through recruiting misses or delayed development, Georgia has not been able to develop game-breaking receivers. There are highly recruited Freshmen and returning players on this team…along with Georgia Tech transfer, 6’4 Isiah Canion…that need to produce for Stockton to continue to develop his downfield passing. Last Saturday's G-Day game showed some evidence that the Georgia staff believes they have weapons at TE, so look for that to be a theme in the fall.

The best Bulldog defense since?

The Bulldog defense returns 8 of 11 starters on the defensive side of the ball. The Dawgs “D” struggled to get pressure on QB’s through the first half of last season, but improved greatly down the stretch. Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson will be counted on to collapse the pocket in 2026 and force opponents to throw into a dangerous secondary with KJ Bolden and Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes making plays on the back end. The season ending injury to Auburn transfer EDGE Amaris Williams is a blow, as he was expected to provide valuable reps in that rotation.

Questioning Kirby Smart and DC Glenn Schumann’s defense is a sucker bet. You can depend on the Bulldogs to put out defenses that will be among the best in the nation. As the old baseball saying goes, “the back of the baseball card doesn’t lie.” However, this defense with it’s returning production and high-level top end talent could return the Dawgs defense to the elite status we saw in 2021 and 2022 when UGA was ripping off titles.

Is the schedule ripe for a run?

The Bulldogs head to Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina, with their annual neutral site clash with Florida in Atlanta this year. Oklahoma, Vandy, Auburn, Missouri, and Georgia Tech come to Athens. It’s a difficult schedule, but not brutal. It’s difficult to imagine UGA not being favored in a minimum of 10 games. This team and schedule is built for a big year.

Are the ‘Dawgs getting back on top in 2026?

With three straight Big 10 National Championships, the SEC is clamoring to retake the top spot in college football. While Texas is the “sexy” pick, with Arch Manning and an expensive portal class, the Bulldogs may be the “meat and potatoes” type of team that Kirby Smart loves. The offensive line, anchored by Center Drew Bobo, will be counted on to power down opposing defenses and free up Gunner Stockton to make more big plays in the passing game. Defensively, this Dawgs team will be very, very good. An improved pass rush should allow a talented secondary to create turnovers and frustrate opposing offenses.

There are few questions marks on this Bulldog team. Outside of WR, there are proven or promising talents at virtually every position. UGA has returning production across the board, a defense that will be as talented as any in America, and an experienced QB. In short, this UGA belongs in the Top 3 in preseason and no one should be surprised if they’re back in the hunt in January.