Standout offensive lineman should have a shot at the Heisman Trophy
LSU’s Will Campbell has been an anchor for the SEC powerhouse the past three seasons. Campbell and fellow offensive lineman Emory Jones Jr. were both immediate starters for the Tigers as true freshman in 2022 and have not left the field since. Both were key contributors to the Tigers’ 10-win season in 2023 and quarterback Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy award.
Campbell’s continued growth in his junior season however has been jaw-dropping. Dating back to 2022, Campbell has now gone 22 games without allowing a sack. This not only has propelled his NFL Draft stock sky high for 2025, but catapulted him into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
What are Will Campbell’s chances at winning the Heisman Trophy?
While the chances an offensive lineman wins the Heisman Trophy are minimal, Campbell still has a chance at being invited to New York City as a finalist. That in itself is more than 99% of FBS players can say.
Campbell would actually be the first offensive lineman to be a Heisman Trophy finalist since Ohio State’s Orlando Pace in 1996. Pace finished fourth in the voting that year. Similar to Campbell, Pace did not allow a sack during his final two seasons with the Buckeyes. So, if Campbell keeps this up, there is no reason he should not be considered as a finalist.
Who are the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024?
According to FanDuel, current favorites to win the Heisman Trophy so far in 2024 are Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Cam Ward.
At present, Campbell is not actually listed in the top 66 for Heisman Trophy odds on FanDuel. This is not surprising however, considering that offensive line is traditionally not a position of much fanfare. If he continues his progression of not allowing a sack which has dated back to 2022 however, expect Campbell to pick up more and more buzz as the season progresses. This was the trend for Pace a few decades ago, and the same precedent should hold for Campbell.