Steve Angeli: His time is now at Notre Dame

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State | Kirby Lee/GettyImages

Angeli looked the part, when given the chance

Whilst a small sample size, Steve Angeli has looked the part when given the opportunity to play for thy Gold and Blue. Over the past two season’s Angeli has connected with his receiving targets on 72.5% of his passes, thrown for 772 yards, and racked up 10 passing touchdowns to a singular interception on just 80 passing attempts. Included in these impressive stats is the 232 passing yards and 3 touchdowns display that came in Angeli’s lone start — the 2023 Sun Bowl against Oregon State.

Needless to say, it appears that Angeli is more than capable of leading the Irish offense in 2025.