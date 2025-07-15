Steve Sarkisian is getting a monster in 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson

This Summer has been a recruiting frenzy as the Nation's top recruits continue to quickly announce their commitments ahead of their Senior seasons. On Tuesday Afternoon, another one of the best players in the Country was set to come off of the board as elite linebacker Tyler Atkinson would unveil his commitment. Live on the Pat McAfee Show, Atkinson picked the Texas Longhorns over Georgia, Clemson, and Oregon.

The Texas Longhorns are getting a monster in Tyler Atkinson

When you watch Tyler Atkinson play, you quickly see why he's such a highly regarded recruit ranked as a 5-star. Atkinson can beat you as an edge rusher, blowing by offensive tackles, and he can wreck the game from the Middle of the field. As Texas looked to beat out the likes of Clemson, Georgia, and Oregon for Atkinson, Steve Sarkisian can point to Anthony Hill Jr as the perfect player and role for Atkinson's future.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Tyler Atkinson is the 9th ranked recruit in the Country, the top linebacker in the class, and the top player out of Georgia. ESPN, Rivals, and 24/7 Sports all grade Atkinson as a Top-30 player in the class meaning he'll most likely end the recruiting cycle as a consensus 5-star recruit.

Atkinson was one of the most sought after recruits in the Country making this a massive win for the Longhorns. At different points it looked as if Atkinson would end up at each of his finalists but, in the end it's Steve Sarkisian and his staff winning out for a massive recruit.

Tyler Atkinson joins a Texas recruiting class that could easily finish the cycle as the best class in the Country. Atkinson joins fellow 5-stars QB Dia Bell and Edge Rusher Richard Wesley putting Texas behind Alabama when it comes to landing 5-stars.

More Texas Longhorns News: