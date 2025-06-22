Steve Sarkisian lands 5-star commitment making Dan Lanning look like a fool

When the Oregon Ducks landed 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley it was a massive recruiting win for Dan Lanning. The commitment made headline for other reasons however as Dan Lanning infamously jumped into a pool with Wesley in a bizarre video.

Just 17 days ago, Oregon's Dan Lanning and 5-star EDGE Richard Wesley celebrated his commitment by jumping in the pool🫣 https://t.co/lTmk3KHgZm pic.twitter.com/zHr0ikhfQI — On3 (@On3sports) May 28, 2025

The video then made headlines just 17 days later when Richard Wesley decommitted from Oregon, making it a short-lived tenure with the Ducks. As Richard Wesley reopened his recruitment, the Ducks were still in contention to land Richard Wesley as he resumed official visits. On Sunday, Dan Lanning got terrible news as Richard Wesley announced his commitment.

Texas lands 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley over Oregon

On Sunday, 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley announced he was committing to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Richard Wesley has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 255 EDGE from Los Angeles, CA was previously Committed to Oregon



“This for you Mom❤️10000% commited🤘🏾”https://t.co/Bpa7430zkW pic.twitter.com/HzS8BXAwNR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2025

Texas landing Richard Wesley is terrible news for the Oregon Ducks and Dan Lanning on several fronts. On one hand, the Oregon Ducks miss out on a 5-star edge rusher who could've been a key piece for their defense down the line. For Dan Lanning, you are now a meme that will live on forever as the video jumping into a pool becomes fuel for your rivals.

The Longhorns add the Nation's 24th ranked player, the 4th ranked edge rusher in the class, and the 5th ranked player out of California in Richard Wesley according to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Texas now holds the Nation's 10th ranked recruiting class headlined by their 5-star commitments QB Dia Bell and Edge Rusher Richard Wesley. As of late, Texas has been a juggernaut on the recruiting trail and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The Longhorns are in a great position with 5-star Offensive Tackle Felix Ojo and several other key players giving Texas a great shot at landing the Nation's top ranked recruiting class.

More Texas Longhorns News: