SWAC Football: Andrew Body's return to form makes the Hornets a Title Contender

A great deal has been said as it relates to the latent potential of current Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body. While there have been injury setbacks during the course of his career, the flashes of talent and production when he's been healthy has had fans in southwestern Athletic Conference circles (and possibly the rest of FCS) wondering aloud what his ceiling really is. If his 2025 season debut against FBS program UAB is a barometer for the rest of the year, then the SWAC may be in for a truly wonderful ride. Andrew Body's stat line from August 27th:

Passing :

18 of 24 for 312 yards, 4 touchdowns (239.2 passer rating)

Rushing :

11 carries for 119 yards, 1 touchdown



That's 431 All-purpose yards and FIVE touchdowns accounted for from an FCS quarterback against a decidedly FBS opponent. It's one of the best overall performances in the recent history of the Alabama State football program against an FBS team. Maybe the most startling observation from the game was just how easy Body made that performance look. He looked to be in absolute command of offensive coordinator Chris Barnette's RPO-heavy scheme, making the right reads at the right time and being in sync with a brand-new receiving corps.

In a season where the normally stout Bama State defense may experience some growing pains, Body's apparent return to prime time bodes well for the Hornets' ability to make up the difference in their quest to finally get to the promised land of the SWAC Championship, and a subsequent berth in the Celebration Bowl. Maybe the biggest thing to come from the opener with UAB was Andrew Body's health staying intact. The 2024 season saw a similar standout performance from Body during the SWAC/MEAC Challenge against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe North Carolina Central, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during that game.

Fast-forward to this season. The prospect of a healthy Andrew Body isn't just a boon for Alabama State football fortunes; It makes the race for the SWAC East Division crown even more intense and parity-driven. While the 15-ranked Jackson State Tigers still look to be the early team to beat, the Body-led Hornets may be one of the best offensive teams in FCS football collectively. That newly found offensive proficiency makes Alabama State a Bonafide threat to challenge for a Celebration Bowl berth as the season progresses. Will the Alabama State defense return to its own track record of solid defensive play in the interim? If it does, those title aspirations become a lot more attainable. Andrew Body will have another chance to advance Hornet fortunes this Saturday, as Alabama State travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to battle fellow SWAC foe Southern University (ESPN+, 7:00 pm EST)

