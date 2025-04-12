Tennessee coach Josh Heupel closes book on Nico Iamaleava with telling comments

Nico Iamaleava is no longer Tennessee’s quarterback, and head coach Josh Heupel isn’t dwelling on it, at least not publicly.

After a chaotic few days that saw Iamaleava miss a practice, spark NIL drama, and ultimately part ways with the program, Heupel addressed the situation following the Vols’ spring game. And while he didn’t name names, he made it clear that the program is moving forward without Iamaleava at the helm.

“Man, listen, it’s the state of college football,” Heupel said during his interview on The Vol Network. “At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too. We’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a bunch of guys that will give their all for Tennessee. We move forward. Got a great group. Let’s go compete.”

That quote was truthful and slammed the door shut on Iamaleava era in Tennessee.

Heupel told the team earlier that morning that they were moving on. And just like that, one of the biggest NIL stories in college football is over in Knoxville.

The last 72 hours were a whirlwind. What started as reported contract negotiations between Iamaleava’s camp and Tennessee quickly turned sour. He missed Friday’s practice with no warning, and while his camp described it as a “mental reset,” it clearly didn’t sit well inside the program. The timing, just before the spring transfer portal opens, couldn’t have been worse.

And this wasn’t just about missing one day. It was about the bigger picture—trust, leadership, and the ripple effect on the locker room. Tennessee had gone all-in on Nico. This was a guy they fought the NCAA for, and instead, they now find themselves starting over.

But if you’re looking for a coach who’s rattled, that wasn't Josh Heupel. His tone was calm and he made the message clear: Tennessee than any one player or person.

Now, Tennessee will have to look to either the portal to find its next quarterback or rely on a young inexperienced option like Jake Merklinger this fall.

