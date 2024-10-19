Tennessee fans are dragging Nico Iamaleava, upset over "putrid" offense
The Tennessee Volunteers didn't get out to the start that many fans were hoping for Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Though the Volunteers' defense has held up pretty well against Alabama's offense, the story of the first half — a 7-0 lead for the Crimson Tide — is the ineptitude of the Vols' offense.
Though Tennessee showed some explosiveness early in the year, that has gone by the wayside the last few weeks. Though it was good enough for them to beat Oklahoma and edge-out Florida last week, Alabama is a higher-quality opponent and the Crimson Tide defense — which statistically is average at best — is looking like an elite unit against Tennessee.
Nico Iamaleava had a mediocre first half, completing just 7-of-14 passes (50% completion percentage) for 99 yards and an interception. Tennessee had the ball set up in plus territory on a couple of occasions, and ended up with nothing to show for it.
The result? Tennessee fans are calling out their starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. One called him the Vols' "version of DJ Uiagalelei."
Yet another talked about Iamaleava's reported paycheck thorugh NIL and how he is just a richer "Joe Milton."
The Vols have now had 0 first half points in three-straight games, which is the first time that has happened since 1993.
Another fan was quick to point out Iamaleava's performances when the lights are the brightest.
Tennessee will get the ball to start the second half and Iamaleava will look to get things trending in the right direction. While the offense was putrid in the first half, the good news for Tennessee is that the defense had held — including that impressive interception in the end zone by Jermod McCoy — so, this seems to be setting up to be an ugly, defensive slug fest.
