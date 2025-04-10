Tennessee fans are panicking over Nico Iamaleava's threat to enter Transfer Portal

Tennessee fans have seen their share of drama over the years, but the latest headline is enough to send Vol Nation into a full-blown frenzy.

Reports from On3's Pete Nakos say that Nico Iamaleava could enter the transfer portal if his NIL deal isn’t up to par.

Yeah, that’s right. The quarterback who just led Tennessee to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 is reportedly in the middle of “active contract negotiations,” and let’s just say—it’s getting tense. According Nakos' report, Nico and Tennessee are trying to come to terms on a new NIL arrangement, but if things don’t go the way his camp is expecting, the door to the portal swings wide open on April 16.

NEW: Tennessee & Nico Iamaleava are in active contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 season, @PeteNakos_ reports.



It is unclear if the negotiations will impact whether he enters the spring transfer portal.



Intel: https://t.co/hKystSE5ZY pic.twitter.com/8nl3LkbYa6 — On3 (@On3sports) April 10, 2025

From the outside-looking in, this feels like a negotiation tactic, rather than a legitimate threat. That being said, for this to become public tells you how messy some of these conversations — likely between agent and collective representatives rather than the actual player — have actually become.

Tennessee and college football fans in general have reacted to the news, with many calling out the system that we currently have for the sport and the ridiculousness of some of these behind-the-scenes meetings.

Ya, he played so well against osu to re-negotiate — Nammer (@nnammmer) April 10, 2025

Getting Jaden Rashada vibes — WA🅾️Ⓜ️ (@WAOM_) April 10, 2025

Countless other fans have chimed in with their opinions. Some Tennessee fans have shared they think the Vols should "cut bait" with Iamaleava while others are still hoping a deal gets done.

Unfortunately, this has become a recurring theme in Knoxville. Whether it’s players, recruits, or even coaches, Tennessee has made a habit of negotiating in the public eye. Sometimes it's subtle, sometimes it’s messy. And it typically comes down to one thing: Money.

Just earlier this offseason, Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews considered entering the Transfer Portal before ultimately electing to stay in Knoxville.

This has unfortunately become the "new norm" for many around college football and until there is some semblance of regulation, it will continue to be part of the game.

