Tennessee Football: 3 Five-Star Freshmen Ready to Define the Vols’ 2026 Season

With the disappointing 2025 campaign in the rearview mirror — the Vols slumped to an 8-5 finish after opening the season with College Football Playoff aspirations — head coach Josh Heupel has reloaded his roster and is focused on making another run through the SEC and back into the 2026 College Football Playoff.

For Tennessee to reach those lofty goals, Heupel and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will entrust the Vols’ offense to a trio of five-star freshmen: offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda, quarterback Faizon Brandon, and wide receiver TK Keys.

Faizon Brandon Has the Keys to Tennessee’s Offense

The offense will go as Brandon goes, especially with the prized freshman being handed the reins from day one. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, the Greensboro, North Carolina, native already possesses an NFL-ready frame.

Beyond his impressive physical tools, Brandon boasts elite decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. More importantly, he was a proven winner at the high school level. According to 247Sports, Brandon threw just one interception every 98 pass attempts while compiling a remarkable 35-1 record as a starter.

It’s no surprise, then, that Brandon earned consensus five-star status and was ranked as the nation’s No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.

Gabriel Osenda Brings SEC Size to the Offensive Line

As is the nature of the position, however, a quarterback is only as successful as the talent surrounding him. Fortunately for Brandon, he’ll have one of the nation’s premier offensive line prospects protecting his blind side in Gabriel Osenda.

Osenda should provide much-needed protection for his young quarterback while also paving the way for Tennessee’s ground game.

The freshman is a mountain of a man and, much like Brandon, already has an NFL-caliber build. Tennessee’s official roster lists Osenda at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. At that size, even SEC defensive linemen will have their hands full.

Not surprisingly, 247Sports rated Osenda as a five-star prospect and the No. 28 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

TK Keys Gives the Vols a Future No. 1 Receiver

Once a quarterback feels comfortable in the pocket, he needs dynamic playmakers on the outside. Heupel checked that box as well.

Enter TK Keys.

A consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in Mississippi, Keys gives Brandon a premier target on the perimeter. According to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Keys projects as a future first-round NFL Draft pick and has drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb.

That’s lofty praise—and even loftier potential.

Expect Brandon and Keys to develop strong chemistry throughout training camp before that connection blossoms during the season.

The future has arrived in Knoxville.

Heupel has recruited at an elite level on offense, but this season’s success will hinge on whether his talented trio of freshmen can make an immediate impact in the SEC.

The conference schedule is always a gauntlet, but hosting Texas, Alabama, and LSU at Neyland Stadium should provide a welcome boost for these diaper dandies. Expect Brandon, Keys, and Osenda to seize their opportunities from the outset and help Tennessee rise to the occasion as the Vols look to reclaim their place among the SEC’s elite.