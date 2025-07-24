Tennessee Football may have another Nico Iamaleava situation on its hands

The Tennessee Volunteers were coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance but, the storyline of the Spring turned out to be the departure of star quarterback Nico Iamaleava who had a falling out with the staff over failed NIL negotiations. Heading into the Summer, the storyline of Summer camp may be the absence of another star player who could wind up playing elsewhere this season.

During the Winter transfer portal window, one of the worries for Tennessee was losing star safety Boo Carter as rumors swirled he may end up transferring. Instead, Boo Carter announced he would be back this season ending the transfer rumors while indicating that whatever issue he had was resolved behind the scenes.

That sentiment may be gone ahead of Summer workouts however as rumors have swirled that Carter may leave Tennessee. Knoxnews reported that Boo Carter has missed several team activities which has led to the team leaders confronting him about the absences. Tennessee wouldn't comment on the story but, Josh Heupel is expected to address Carter's situation ahead of the start of the Vols' Summer practices.

As a Freshman, Boo Carter looked like one of the most exciting young players in the SEC with 38 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception while serving the punt returner role. The excitement was only going to build as Carter was looking to help the team at wide receiver after everyone saw Travis Hunter play both ways.

Whether Boo Carter is leaving the team or not, this is the last news any Tennessee fans wanted to hear this offseason. The Volunteers should've had an exciting offseason after making the Playoff but, this has quickly turned into a nightmare. This team lost a ton of elite talent to the NFL and these unexpected transfers are taking a toll on the roster.

If Boo Carter does decide to leave Tennessee where he ends up will be fascinating to follow. The transfer portal is closed meaning Carter would have to take the same path that Jake Retzlaff and Xavier Lucas took enrolling elsewhere as a walk on but, he’d certainly get NIL deals to make up for it. Wherever Carter lands he’s a safety, returner, and potentially a wide receiver with years of eligibility left meaning he’ll make a massive impact.

